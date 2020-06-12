

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto police officer has been charged in connection with the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

Police say that officers have been conducting an investigation into the sexual exploitation of the underage girl in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area since November.

In March, police say that they launched “Project One Six” in an effort to “identify, locate and arrest those who had purchased sexual services from the girl.”

As a result of that investigation 10 men were arrested, including a Toronto police officer.

Constable Peter Roberts, 49, was arrested on March 13 and charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18 years of age.

Police say that Roberts has 11 years of experience and was most recently assigned to 51 Division. He is currently suspended with pay and is expected to appear in court on June 24.