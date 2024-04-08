A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in North York on Monday night, say police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the Willowdale neighbourhood, near Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue.

Police said that the officer attended that area following reports of five males attempting to steal a car and was injured making an arrest.

A medis officrer told CP24 that there was no weapon used on the officer and that there are no other reports of any othr injuries.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult patient to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries from the scene. However, they could not confirm the age or gender of the victim at this point.

Two male suspects have been arrested, however it is unclear at this point what or if any charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.