Toronto police have released surveillance video of a shooting involving two tow trucks that occurred in Scarborough earlier this year.

It happened at a gas station on May 15 in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, according to police.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 1:18 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say that a 48-year-old man was cleaning his car at a service station on Kennedy Road at the time when two tow trucks appeared.

The driver of one of the tow trucks then opened fire on the man, police allege.

In surveillance video of the shooting released by police on Friday, the shooter appears to also break the rear and driver’s side window of the man’s vehicle.

The 48-year-old man was not injured.

Police are now looking for 24-year-old Toronto resident Dilukshan Rajkumar who is wanted on a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and discharge firearm with intent to endanger life.

Rajkumar is described by police as standing five-foot-six to five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with a medium to heavy build, with a beard, and curly black hair.

Police believe he is armed. If located, do not approach, police said.

The shooting occurred just 11 days before Toronto-area police would lay nearly 200 charges, including first-degree murder, against members of “several organized crime groups working within the towing industry.”

It’s unclear if the May 15 shooting is connected to that investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting investigation is asked to contact police directly at 416-808-2510. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.