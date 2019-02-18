

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will be holding a news conference later this morning to discuss details of “Project Moses,” a joint investigation with the Ottawa Police Service.

Deputy Police Chief James Ramer and Insp. Steve Watts, of the Toronto Police Service's drug squad, will be on hand at today’s news conference, which will be held at police headquarters on College Street at 10:30 a.m.

In a news release issued Monday morning, police said they will be announcing arrests and charges that have been laid in connection with the case.

Items seized during the investigation will also be on display, police confirmed.