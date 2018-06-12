

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health is warning diners who recently ate at a food kiosk at Union Station that there’s a chance they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

In a news release Tuesday, the health unit said one of the employees at the busy station’s Calii Love kiosk recently tested positive for the disease after returning from travel to another country.

Toronto Public Health says anyone who consumed food or drinks from the Calii Love kiosk at Union Station between May 14 and May 29, and on June 8 and 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. may have been exposed.

“While the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from this kiosk is low, individuals who visited this restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms and practice thorough hand washing,” Toronto Public Health said in the release.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver infection. Common symptoms of hepatitis A infection can be mild to severe and include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice (yellowing of the skin).

Symptoms can last a few days to several months. However, most people who are infected recover completely. Some people who are infected never exhibit symptoms.

Health officials say the best way to avoid spreading hepatitis A is through vaccination, hand washing, and avoiding food preparation for others if you are ill.

Toronto Public Health is holding free vaccination clinics at Metro Hall (55 John Street) on June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on June 14 from noon to 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to take advantage.

Anyone who is concerned that they may have acquired the virus or who has questions about hepatitis A is being advised to call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600 or to speak with their doctor. More information is also available on the city’s website.