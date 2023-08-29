A teenage boy who was found dead on Friday after getting caught in a storm drain at a Toronto park during an overnight downpour has been identified as a Grade 10 student at Upper Canada College (UCC).

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, UCC principal Sam McKinney confirmed that the victim of the incident at Earl Bales Park in North York was a student at the all-boys private school.

“I write with profound sadness to share that Max Ishida, a student in Year 10, passed away late last week as a result of a tragic accident,” McKinney said. “The college is in close contact with the Ishida family to offer our full support and our deepest condolences.”

Officials say they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday that two teens had had been caught in a storm drain at the park, located off Bathurst Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, amid an overnight downpour.

According to investigators, at some point during the storm, the boys removed a manhole cover at the top of the park and would have wandered along a 300 metre sewer tunnel that slopes downhill and eventually opens into a reservoir near the Don Valley Parkway golf course.

While the boys were in the system, the rains caused them to be swept away.

One of the teens, an 18-year-old boy, managed to get to safety after clinging to the side of a rock face where the drain enters the reservoir for approximately 30 minutes. Officials say that he waited until he was able to get his strength back and was then able to climb out and get to a nearby parking lot, where a passerby called 911.

Ishida was found dead hours later, about half a kilometre from where he exited the system, officials said.

“Max arrived at UCC in 2016 and was a student at both the prep and upper school,” McKinney’s letter continued. “He is remembered across the college as a talented musician, a gifted artist with a particular interest in photography, a dedicated contributor to College Times and a member of Orr’s House.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Toronto Fire Division Commander Steven Darling said the two boys appeared to have entered into the sewer system of their own accord with no malintent. He described the incident as a "misadventure."

“They got caught with the water levels rising and they tried to get out but it was too late,” he said. “The water swept them downstream.”

McKinney added in the letter that the news of Ishida’s death is difficult for the UCC community, especially as it comes at a time when students and staff are preparing for the start of a new school year.

“We know there will be many emotions and we want to ensure that all of our students, families, faculty and staff are supported with appropriate resources,” he said. “Our thoughts are very much with Max’s family and close friends – we’re here for them and for each other.”

With files from Aisling Murphy and CTV News Toronto’s Abby O’Brien.