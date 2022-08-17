A thunderstorm rolled though the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a severe weather warning ahead of “pea to dime-size hail."

The weather agency issued the warning around 2:40 p.m., saying that meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain and hail.

The “quasi stationary severe thunderstorm” was located near North York.

Environment Canada warned that in addition to dime-sized hail, Torontonians could expect upwards of 50 millimetres of rain to fall within a one-hour period.

Other areas of the GTA, including North York and Vaughan, may also be impacted.

Environment Canada urged residents to “take cover immediately” if the weather approaches, as heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

By 3 p.m. the severe thunderstorm warning had ended.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to rise to about 27 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidex. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers continuing into the early evening.

Environment Canada is also forecasting rain Thursday afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms.