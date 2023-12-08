The City of Toronto is poised to shut down a major intersection next week due to streetcar track work.

The intersection at Bay and Adelaide streets will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. on Monday until 7 a.m. on Dec. 16. This full closure will allow for the installation of TTC streetcar tracks. Following this closure, lanes of traffic will begin to open on Adelaide Street between York and Yonge streets as cosmetic work on the intersection continues.

The addition of these streetcar tracks will allow for the return of the 501 Queen streetcar in the city’s downtown core, with the ability to divert the streetcar to Adelaide Street between York and Church streets while construction on the Ontario line continues.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to avoid the intersection if possible. Further updates on Toronto road closures are available on the City of Toronto website.