

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city of Toronto announced on Friday that it is making face masks mandatory in its shelters to protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19.

Residents of city-run shelters are not currently required to wear face coverings as shelters are not considered as public spaces.

In July, the city enacted a bylaw that made the wearing of face masks mandatory in enclosed or indoor public spaces.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the new policy is consistent with the advice of the city’s medical officer of health.

“I support it entirely as being the right thing to do,” Tory said in an interview with CP24 Friday afternoon.

While residents are yet to be required to wear face coverings, the city noted shelter staff and visitors are mandated to wear masks during their shifts or visits.

The city said its Shelter Support and Housing Administration Division will issue a directive to shelter providers next week.

The city noted that shelter residents will be encouraged to wear masks in shared spaces during the transition period.

“Over the coming weeks, providers will obtain required supplies, communicate the new approach across their more than 100 sites, and share information as well as provide direction to their staff about the new guidelines,” the city said.

The policy will take effect by the end of September.

Toronto Public Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring the city’s total to 16,205. Of those cases, 1,175 have died, while 14,619 people have recovered from the virus.