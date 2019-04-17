

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A commemorative event will be held on Tuesday to mark the one year anniversary of the North York van attack that left 10 people dead and 16 others injured.

On April 23, 2018, Alex Minassian allegedly drove a van, plowing into dozens of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk, along Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

To mark the date the tragedy occurred one year later, a ceremony will be held at the Mel Lastman Square Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

To accommodate the large crowd expected to attend, the Toronto Police Service said several road closures will be in effect.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street will be blocked off to through traffic from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Park Home Avenue and North York Boulevard. The southbound curb lane of Yonge Street will remain closed in front of the North York Civic Centre between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

There will also be an additional closure on Hillcrest Avenue between Yonge Street and Doris Avenue. Local traffic will be granted access to Hillcrest Avenue through Doris Avenue between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., police said.

As well, there will be no on-street parking in the area of the event between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Minassian currently faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

On April 1, the 26-year-old’s case was put over to early next month as the court heard the defence and Crown continue to have judicial pre-trail meetings. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on May 7.

At the end of 2018, the province’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin in February 2020.