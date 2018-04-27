

Chris Fox, Kayla Goodfield and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





All 10 victims killed in a van attack in North York on Monday afternoon have been identified by Ontario Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer during a news conference.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Huyer said eight females and two males were killed in the attack.

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto

Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge

Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto

So He Chung, 22, of Toronto

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto

Ji Hun Kim, 22, of Toronto

Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto

Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, of Toronto

The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, spoke with reporters alongside Huyer.

Bott said police have located two additional victims of the attack.

“They didn’t get transported to hospital and they weren’t there when we arrived.”

The two additional victims were identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Police said they were able to locate them after conducting interviews with witnesses at the scene.

As a result, suspect Alek Minassian will be charged with a total of 16 counts of attempted murder, up from the 13 counts announced earlier.

Bott and Huyer said all immediate family members of the 10 victims were contacted prior to Friday’s news conference, with Huyer handling some of the calls himself.

“I’ve had words with more than one family and heard their concerns and respected their concerns – they’ve been nothing short of stoic.”

Bott said police have collected reams of surveillance video footage from the area, along with 170 eyewitness interviews and more than 100 submissions of pictures and video to their online portal.

With all of that data, investigators now say they have mapped the entireroutethe suspect took during the attack.

Bott said the suspect started heading southbound at Hendon Avenue. He then allegedly mounted a curb at Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue and later crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic at Mckee Avenue.

From there, he mounted the median and crossed back into the southbound lanes of Yonge Street, allegedly mounting the curb at Park Home Avenue and continuing until he reached a laneway at 4980 Yonge Street, where he then allegedly headed west to Beecroft Road, before turning south towards Sheppard Avenue.

He turned east onto Bogert Avenue and allegedly mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again before rejoining Yonge Street.

He then continued south, driving on the west sidewalk of Yonge Street, before turning west again on Poyntz Avenue, where he got out of the van and was confronted by Const. Ken Lam and detained on the north sideway of Poyntz.

The rampage lasted approximately seven minutes, during which time a total of 26 people were struck by the van.

Bott said 25 of the victims were on various sidewalks, while one was on a roadway.

Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection to the incident thus far. Officers said they will be laying an additional three attempted murder charges against Minassian during his next court appearance.

Minassian remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre. He is expected to appear in court on May 10 where he will be evaluated for bail and charged with three additional counts of attempted murder.

The charges laid against him have not yet been proven in court.

Bott said officers have searched Minassian’s home in Richmond Hill and seized a number of articles of evidence, which he would not describe.

Toronto police say they continue to share information with the RCMP.

Bott said police are continuing to evaluate the cryptic Facebook post Minassian wrote prior to the incident, which stated the “Incel Rebellion” had begun, named his former Canadian Army rank and serial number and paid tribute to mass killer Elliot Rodger.

“We are aware of that post and we are looking into it,” Bott said.

At this point in the investigation, Bott said they have not come across any evidence to suggest there are any more suspects or accomplices.

Policealso say the offences do not rise to the threshold of terrorism at this point.