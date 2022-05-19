A public vigil is being held at Nathan Phillips Square tonight to remember the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, which targeted Black people.

More than 21 community groups from across the Greater Toronto Area are taking part in the vigil and members of the public are being invited to come and express solidarity with the families, friends and Black communities who are grieving the victims.

“It's really important that the community has space to grieve, space to recognize that 10 people lost their lives just simply for being Black,” organizer Alica Hall told CP24 Thursday morning. “And we're gathering at Nathan Phillips Square and we're inviting Torontonians to really send a strong message that hate has no place in our community.

“I think it's really easy for us as Canadians, you know, to think that we are complacent, that this doesn't happen in our city, in our country. Unfortunately, that's not the reality. We know there's a growing culture of hate that’s spreading online and infiltrating our communities.”

Ten people were fatally gunned down in the massacre at the Tops Friendly Market Saturday. Authorities in the U.S. have said the gunman researched the demographics of the community beforehand and intentionally targeted Black people in the shooting, which he live-streamed.

The 18-year-old suspect made a court appearance Thursday morning where he was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The killings sent shock and anger through Black communities in the U.S. as well as in Canada and have sparked renewed calls for more to be done to combat racism and hatred.

“I don't know about what this culture looks like online, what these groups look like, but we do know that they're growing,” Hall said. “We do know that the government needs to work with community organizations, to work with community leaders to understand what's driving this, to understand and root out white supremacy, and to be able to create initiatives that support the community to heal and to come together.”

In a news release, the groups organizing the vigil called on all three levels of government to do more to support Black communities and to combat anti-Black racism.

“This atrocity is simply the most recent in a long history of unrelenting and consistent brutality against Black communities across North America rooted in anti-Black hate,” the groups wrote.

“This latest attack reminds us that anti-Black hate, white supremacy, replacement theory and far-right extremism continue to make even the most basic activities unsafe for Black people, such as shopping for Sunday dinner.”

Mayor John Tory, MP Marci Ien and other officials are expected to take part in the vigil, which gets underway at Nathan Phillips Square at 6 p.m.