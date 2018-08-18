Toronto weekend road closures: August 18 to 19, 2018
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Several road closures will be in place on Saturday and Sunday for a number of weekend events.
Taste of Manila:
The festival runs from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Bathurst Street will be closed between Wilson Avenue and Laurelcrest Avenue from 12 a.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday for the event.
Festival of South Asia:
This event runs from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.
- Gerrard Street East will be closed from Glenside Avenue to Coxwell Avenue from 12 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Open Streets:
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following road closures will be in place:
- Bloor Street, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Avenue
- Yonge Street, between Davenport Avenue and Queen Street
Vehicles will be permitted to cross at the following points:
- Bloor Street West at Christie Street/Grace Street
- Bloor Street West at Bathurst Street
- Bloor Street West at Spadina Avenue
- Bloor Street West at Avenue Road
- Bloor Street West at Bay Street
- Bloor Street East at Church Street
- Bloor Street East at Ted Rogers Way
- Bloor Street East at Sherbourne Street
- Yonge Street at Wellesley Street
- Yonge Street at College Street
- Yonge Street at Gerrard Street
- Yonge Street at Dundas Street
- Yonge Street at Shuter Street
- Yonge Street at Queen Street
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes due to delays.