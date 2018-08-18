

Web Staff , CP24.com





Several road closures will be in place on Saturday and Sunday for a number of weekend events.

Taste of Manila:

The festival runs from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Bathurst Street will be closed between Wilson Avenue and Laurelcrest Avenue from 12 a.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday for the event.

Festival of South Asia:

This event runs from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Gerrard Street East will be closed from Glenside Avenue to Coxwell Avenue from 12 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Open Streets:

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following road closures will be in place:

Bloor Street, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Avenue

Yonge Street, between Davenport Avenue and Queen Street

Vehicles will be permitted to cross at the following points:

Bloor Street West at Christie Street/Grace Street

Bloor Street West at Bathurst Street

Bloor Street West at Spadina Avenue

Bloor Street West at Avenue Road

Bloor Street West at Bay Street

Bloor Street East at Church Street

Bloor Street East at Ted Rogers Way

Bloor Street East at Sherbourne Street

Yonge Street at Wellesley Street

Yonge Street at College Street

Yonge Street at Gerrard Street

Yonge Street at Dundas Street

Yonge Street at Shuter Street

Yonge Street at Queen Street

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes due to delays.