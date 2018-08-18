Several road closures will be in place on Saturday and Sunday for a number of weekend events.

Taste of Manila:

The festival runs from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Bathurst Street will be closed between Wilson Avenue and Laurelcrest Avenue from 12 a.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday for the event.

Festival of South Asia:

This event runs from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Gerrard Street East will be closed from Glenside Avenue to Coxwell Avenue from 12 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Open Streets:

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following road closures will be in place:

  • Bloor Street, from Montrose Avenue to Sherbourne Avenue
  • Yonge Street, between Davenport Avenue and Queen Street

Vehicles will be permitted to cross at the following points:

  • Bloor Street West at Christie Street/Grace Street
  • Bloor Street West at Bathurst Street
  • Bloor Street West at Spadina Avenue
  • Bloor Street West at Avenue Road
  • Bloor Street West at Bay Street
  • Bloor Street East at Church Street
  • Bloor Street East at Ted Rogers Way
  • Bloor Street East at Sherbourne Street
  • Yonge Street at Wellesley Street
  • Yonge Street at College Street
  • Yonge Street at Gerrard Street
  • Yonge Street at Dundas Street
  • Yonge Street at Shuter Street
  • Yonge Street at Queen Street

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes due to delays.