

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Toronto Zoo has announced the birth of its latest resident – a baby Grevy’s Zebra.

The young male foal was born less than two weeks ago on Feb. 13 and is doing well so far, the zoo said Tuesday.

The baby zebra adds one more to the count of Grevy’s zebras – a species currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is estimated that there is a global population of just 2,800 of the animals.

The foal’s parents are an eight-year-old female Grevy's zebra named Tori and Jake, an 11-year-old male.

This is the pair’s third baby at the Toronto Zoo following the birth of Leia in 2014 and Rey in 2016.

The zoo is holding a contest to come up with a name for the new foal. There are four options: JJ, TJ, Chewy or Obi. Voting is being held on the zoo’s Facebook page starting at 9 a.m. The winning name will be announced on March 12.