

The Canadian Press





Torstar Corp. business partners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove have agreed to move their legal dispute to mediation-arbitration following "productive conversations" between the two parties.

A hearing was held Monday after Rivett filed an application to the Ontario Superior Court seeking a court order to wind up the media company early last month, citing "irreparable" damage to his relationship with Bitove.

Rivett and Bitove are equal partners in Nordstar Capital Inc., an investment company that purchased Torstar in 2020 for $60 million, and controls all of its assets, including the Toronto Star newspaper.

Lawyers representing Rivett told the court Monday that the matter is the result of "two different visions" about how to navigate the business amid challenges facing the newspaper industry globally.

They say the two parties will need to determine who will take over the company, but there is no need to air out the matter in front of the public.

Lawyers representing Bitove echoed these comments.

A start date for the mediation-arbitration process, which will be confidential, was not confirmed during the hearing.

In the court application filed Sept. 1, Rivett claims Bitove changed his mind about previously agreed-upon plans, failed to provide a budget at the Toronto Star, which he oversees as publisher, ignored proper corporate governance and disregarded his responsibilities to Torstar and Nordstar.

In a statement last week, Bitove said he is making "no apologies" for the way he runs the newspaper business and has worked to make the company resilient, more accountable and more competitive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.