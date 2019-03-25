

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is set to meet with Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park this morning to discuss a number of issues.

While the subject of the meeting has not yet been disclosed, it is expected that the two will discuss the possible upload of the city’s subway system to the province.

The city and the province agreed in February to terms of reference for the discussion around the possible upload, an idea initiated by Ford.

Officials are contemplating a range of options for a full or partial upload of the subway system to provincial control.

The idea has sparked concern by some councillors and transit activists about what will happen if the city loses control over its transit system.

Last week the city’s executive committee contemplated the financial implications of the provincial initiative. The city is expected to ask the province to foot the bill for the city resources required to explore the idea.

The meeting between Ford and Tory is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.