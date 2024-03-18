A truck driver has been airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision involving a school bus in Whitby.

The crash, which the OPP are describing as "serious," happened on Monday on Highway 12.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Townline East and Myrtle Road East as police investigate.

There are no further injuries reported.

COLLISION: #Hwy 12 NB & SB closed between Townline E & Myrtle Rd E #Whitby is closed due to a serious collision involving a school bus & truck. Truck driver has serious injuries. No further injuries reported at this time. Updates to follow. #TorontoOPP investigating. ^nm pic.twitter.com/dELwnDHDaX — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 18, 2024

More to come. This is a developing story.