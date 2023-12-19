Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the incident occurred on Heart Lake Road, between Mayfield and Old School roads, just before 8 a.m.

A passenger vehicle and a school bus were involved in the collision.

Officials say that one of the vitctims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead. Police said another person sustained serious injuries while the driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

Police say that a child was in the bus at the time of the crash. They were assessed at the scene and do not have injuries.

“Obviously this is tragic. It is tragic on the best of days but especially so close to the holiday period,” Acting Sgt. Joe Brisebois told reporters at the scene. “The message for drivers: please slow down, stay in control, never drive impaired and drive according to the weather and road conditions.”

Few details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the collision.

Heart Lake Road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate the incident.