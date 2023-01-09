Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.

The collision happened on the Highway 403 westbound ramp to Upper Middle Road at around 8 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said eight vehicles were involved. Images from the scene showed a vacuum truck smashed into another vehicle in a ditch to the side of the road, as well as multiple damaged vehicles around the school bus on the road.

One of those injured was taken to a trauma centre, Schmidt said. There were no children on board the bus at the time of the collision, he said.

“We're waiting for updates from the hospital on the seriousness of their condition,” Schmidt said. “We have members of the Burlington OPP here on scene investigating, talking to witnesses,”

It is not yet clear what exactly caused the collision.

“I don't know the cause of this collision at this time. But certainly it could have been far more serious and we're waiting for the updates on the condition of the most seriously injured driver,” Schmidt said. “But when you see the vehicles twisted and crumpled up in this mess, it really is significant.”

He noted the crash occurred on the first day back to work and school for many people after the Christmas break.

Schmidt said the ramp is expected to remain closed for most of the morning as police investigate.