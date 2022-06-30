

The Canadian Press





MADRID -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will take part in the G20 summit expected to take place in Bali in November, even if Russian President Vladimir Putin goes too.

Trudeau says he expects all G7 countries, which also includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, to take part even if Russia remains a full-fledged member of the G20.

He says it is “too important” a conversation on the global economy will taking place at the G20 summit and that Canada needs to counteract the voice that Russia will have around that table, and any lies it shares there.

Trudeau wrapped up his meeting with NATO military alliance leaders in Madrid today, where he announced more military aid for Ukraine, including six Canadian-made drone cameras and up to 39 armoured combat support vehicles to help it fight off Russia.

On Wednesday, Canada signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, and Trudeau says today that will involve sending more troops, although did not say how many.

Trudeau also says a new NATO centre of excellence for climate change and security will be located in Montreal.