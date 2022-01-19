

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A Canadian warship departed for Europe and the Black Sea near Russia on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Trudeau went on to accuse Russia of trying to start a fight with Ukraine and promised Canada's support to the Ukrainian people, who are on edge as 100,000 Russian troops sit on their country's eastern border.

Yet the prime minister stopped short when asked for details, including whether the government will extend a 200-soldier Canadian training mission in Ukraine whose mandate is set to expire at the end of March.

He also declined to say whether Canada would answer Ukraine's long-standing request for arms, after Britain this week announced it would supply anti-tank weapons to the eastern European country.

“We're looking at many different factors when we make decisions on how to best support the people of Ukraine,” he said. “The bottom line is we will be there to continue supporting the people of Ukraine through multiple levels and layers of support.”

Trudeau also wouldn't say what would happen to the 200 Canadian soldiers currently stationed across Ukraine as well as their diplomatic colleagues in Kyiv should the Russians invade, except to assert that “contingencies” are being prepared.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian foreign service, our multilateral partners, we're all looking at a range of possibilities and contingencies to make sure that we are best able to keep people safe and support the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The prime minister's comments during a COVID-19 update in Ottawa came hours after a Royal Canadian Navy frigate set sail for the Mediterranean and Black Sea, the latest such warship to deploy to the region as part of Canada's commitments to the NATO alliance.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, families weren't permitted on the wharf in Halifax for the traditional sendoff as the HMCS Montreal pulled away from the jetty and its 240 crew members set off for the six-month deployment.

Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, said this voyage is part of a regular rotation of ships sent to the region to serve as a deterrent to Russian aggression since Moscow invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

“We're always aware of any threat that is possible. So, we prepare the ship to be ready for any threat. Tensions are higher and people are aware of that â€¦ and we're at a very high level of readiness,” Santarpia said.

The admiral added while the leadership team on Montreal has conducted detailed training, “they have a little more training to do when they leave here, and we'll run through scenarios with them at sea so they're ready for any possibility.”

Tensions are high in Europe and around the world as Russia has positioned about 100,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border along with tanks and other heavy artillery.

While Moscow has denied plans to invade, the Russian government has demanded assurances from NATO that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the 30-country transatlantic military alliance. Canada, the United States and their allies have firmly rejected that demand.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged members of the alliance on Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he termed relentless Russian aggression toward its neighbour.

Blinken, who was scheduled to appear at a news conference later Wednesday following a trip to Kyiv, accused Russia of plans to further boost its military presence on its border with Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

- With files from Lee Berthiaume in Ottawa and The Associated Press