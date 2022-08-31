

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will swap two ministers within his cabinet in a mini-shuffle this morning.

Trudeau is expected at Rideau Hall for the 10 a.m. swearing in ceremony with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Four sources with knowledge of the plan tell The Canadian Press the shuffle is coming at the request of Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.

They say the Hamilton, Ont. MP asked Trudeau for a lighter workload because of a family health matter.

The sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The shuffle comes one week before a cabinet retreat in Vancouver and one month before the House of Commons will resume sitting following the summer break.

Tassi was a corporate lawyer for six years before becoming a chaplain at a Catholic high school in Ancaster, Ont.

She successfully ran for the Liberals federally in 2015 in the riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, and repeated that victory in both 2019 and 2021.

In 2018 she was promoted to cabinet first as minister of seniors, and then minister of labour. Following the 2021 election Trudeau appointed her minister of public services and procurement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.