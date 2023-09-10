

The Canadian Press





NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's return to Canada from the G20 summit in India has been delayed by problems with his plane.

The Prime Minister's Office says it was alerted about the issue as Trudeau's delegation departed for the airport.

In a message to reporters, the office says the Canadian Armed Forces reported that the plane set to carry the prime minister home was experiencing technical problems.

The message says the issues cannot be fixed overnight, meaning the Canadian delegation will be staying in India until alternate travel is arranged.

Trudeau arrived at the G20 summit in New Delhi early Saturday, the last leg of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region.

He was originally slated to be back in Ottawa on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.