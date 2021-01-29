The federal government will force incoming international travellers to quarantine in hotels for an undetermined period as part of new measures meant to slow the incursion of highly infectious coronavirus variants into the country, CTV News has learned.

Multiple sources confirmed to CTV News that among other measures, all arrivals to Canadian airports will have to pay out of pocket to quarantine in a hotel before being allowed to circulate freely in the country.

CP24 has additionally learned that the Ontario government will mandate that all international travellers take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport or border crossing.

The Trudeau government has come under increasing pressure to tighten border controls in January, after highly-infectious coronavirus mutations were discovered in multiple provinces.

International travel brought the variants to Canada, from locales including United Kingdom, Denmark, South Africa and Brazil.

Earlier this month, the federal government required all incoming travellers to present proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test completed within the past 72 hours.

Incoming travellers excluding cross-border workers and truckers have been required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Canada since last March.

Other countries including Australia and New Zealand have been using hotel isolation periods for the entire length of the pandemic.