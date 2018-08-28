

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC confirms that nine of its new streetcars were damaged during a rain storm that flooded Toronto earlier this month.

Parts of North York and the downtown core saw between 50 to 75 millimetres of rainfall in a two to three-hour period on Aug. 7, inundating roads and basements across the city with water.

The TTC saw some major transit disruptions as a result and some surface routes, including the 504 King streetcar, were impacted by high water levels.

Two sunken King streetcars were spotted near Liberty Village that night and speaking to The Toronto Star, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed that vehicles sustained heavy damage to the interior.

The vehicles, Green said, will be sent to a Bombardier facility in New York for cleaning and repairs.

Two more streetcars will reportedly be repaired here in Toronto and the other five vehicles damaged by flooding have already been repaired and returned to service.