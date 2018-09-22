

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking into a video that is circulating online that shows a person riding on the bumper of a TTC bus.

The person who captured the incident on camera said it occurred somewhere along Lansdowne Avenue at around noon on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday night, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross spoke out against what he called “reckless stunts.”

“The TTC condemns this act in the strongest terms possible. Don’t use our buses for your reckless stunts. Better still, don’t do this at all. Being seriously injured or killed is hardly worth it,” he said.

Toronto police have said that they plan to look into the incident.