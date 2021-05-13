The TTC is holding the first in a series of pop up vaccination clinics for employees today.

Today’s clinic, which is taking place at the TTC's McNicoll Bus Garage in Scarborough, comes just two days after select frontline workers in Ontario became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The TTC says that today’s clinic will be open to all of its roughly 16,000 employees on a first-come-first served basis.

Additional clinics will then be held at the Mount Dennis Garage in the city’s west end on Friday and Saturday.

“It is going very well. We had people lined up very early. The clinic didn’t open till 9 a.m. but we managed to get a few shots in just before 9 a.m. because people were very eager which is obviously the case throughout the city,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Thursday morning.

Green said that today’s clinic is being operated in partnership with The Scarborough Health Clinic while the clinic at the Mount Dennis Garage is being put on by Women’s College Hospital.

He said that there will be “hundreds” of doses available at each clinic.

“There is a good appetite for getting vaccinated here at the TTC. Of course it is optional, not everyone can or wants one and we respect that but there is definitely a demand in our workplace and we are trying to accommodate that,” he said.

Green said that about 90 per cent of TTC employees were already eligible for vaccination due to either living in hot spot postal codes or falling under other priority groups.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 980 TTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.