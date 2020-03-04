

Web Staff , CP24.com





The TTC is shutting a portion of Line 1 this weekend for scheduled track work.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations.

The TTC says shuttle buses will be running along Yonge Street and TTC staff will be at stations directing customers.

“In addition to the shuttles, the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 will be available as alternatives during the closure,” the TTC said.

Stations will stay open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

The Old York Mills Road entrance at York Mills Station will be closed along with the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Ave. and Bedford Park Ave. at Lawrence Station.