Two arrested after man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing in a hotel in Scarborough. (CTV News/Craig Wadman)
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 3:42PM EST
A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in a hotel in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 1 p.m. for a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries to his hand.
Toronto paramedics said he was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
Police said a man and a woman was taken into custody.