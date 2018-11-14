

The Canadian Press





BOBCAYGEON, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're investigating after a teen was hit by a vehicle in Bobcaygeon, Ont., in an incident where all parties involved knew each other.

They say it happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle drove toward pedestrians, striking the teen.

Police say the teen girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the 23-year-old man allegedly driving the vehicle is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and assault with a weapon.

A 21-year-old woman who police say was a passenger in the vehicle is also charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Both were held for a bail hearing in Lindsay, Ont.