

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last night that left two people dead.

It happened outside of a townhouse complex in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.

According to Toronto police, two male victims were located with gunshot wounds on scene and both were brought to a trauma center in life-threatening condition.

The first victim, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to hospital.

The second victim, who is believed to be in his teens, died in hospital sometime overnight.

Sources tell CP24 that about a dozen shots were fired and police believe there was more than one shooter involved in the deadly incident.

A witness told CP24 that she saw the two men hanging out in the area prior to the shooting but noted that she does not believe they live in the neighbourhood.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, a resident who lives in the complex with her family said her husband was nearly struck by the gunfire. She said he was cooking in front of a window when the gunshots rang out.

“He was by the kitchen frying up some stuff and… when it (a bullet) hit the window while he was cooking, the glass shattered behind him. And then he ducked down and went to the living room and when he went to the living, two more shots came through the window,” the resident, who identified herself only as Tiffany, said.

Homicide detectives are expected to provide more information about the shooting later today.

Police are still canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses, and checking video surveillance footage.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Police sources tell CP24 another shooting last night that occurred just metres away is believed to be connected to the double homicide.

The second shooting, which left a16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, occurred on Grandravine Drive.