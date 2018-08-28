

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people are dead and three others are in critical condition following a collision near Stratford, Ont.

It happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Road 122 Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial police said Two people were declared dead, while four others were transported to hospital.

Three of those transported were in critical condition, while a fourth was in stable condition, police said.

There were few immediate details about what led to the crash.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for some time as police investigate.