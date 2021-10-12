Two seniors have died and three other people have sustained a range of injuries following a collision in the Roncesvalles area.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred around 5 p.m. at Spring Road and Parkside Drive on the east side of High Park.

Toronto police said a total of five people were injured.

“There was a dark-colored BMW that was traveling southbound on Parkside drive, and it was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Const. Alex Li told CP24 at the scene. “This vehicle then collided and struck a vehicle that was waiting in traffic, which then caused a chain reaction to have multiple vehicles crash into each other. As a result of those impacts, unfortunately we have two individuals that have succumbed to their injuries.”

A 71-year-old man succumbed to his injuries shortly after the collision. A 69-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died a short time later. Another man is in serious condition and two other people are being treated for minor injuries.

Parkside Drive is closed from High Park Boulevard to Lakeshore Boulevard as police investigate.

Li said they are appealing to anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

“I have spoken to our investigators. They're appealing for any witnesses,” Li said. “As you can tell we're surrounded by residents, and other streets that lead up to Parkside. Anyone that might have witnessed this collision is urged to contact police.”