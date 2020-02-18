

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel police were called to the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets just before 9 p.m. for a weapons call.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as officers tried to locate an outstanding party.

Two people were eventually taken into custody in connection with a “shots fired” investigation, police said. .

No injuries were reported.

There is no word so far on any possible charges.