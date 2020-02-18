Two in custody after gunfire investigation in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:16PM EST
Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired in Mississauga Tuesday night.
Peel police were called to the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets just before 9 p.m. for a weapons call.
There was a heavy police presence in the area as officers tried to locate an outstanding party.
Two people were eventually taken into custody in connection with a “shots fired” investigation, police said. .
No injuries were reported.
There is no word so far on any possible charges.