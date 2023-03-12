Peel police have arrested two men after officers seized a loaded firearm, a quantity of illegal drugs and stolen property following a vehicle search in Mississauga on Friday.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers investigated an unoccupied vehicle near Enterprise Road and Atlantic Drive.

“As a result of this investigation, officers arrested two men,” Peel police said in a news release.

“A loaded Glock 40 caliber 27 Gen 5 was located and seized from one of the men.”

Abdullah Sarwari, 23, of Welland, has been charged with 10 offences, including possession of stolen property, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held pending a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Mohammad Ghousi, 28, of Toronto, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on an undertaking and given a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121, EXT 1233, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.