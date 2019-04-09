

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men face a raft of charges after a 22-year-old trafficking victim was allegedly beaten, drugged and branded as property with a tattoo and forced to work in the sex trade for approximately one month.

Toronto police say that sometime before Jan. 25, a suspect “utilized a noxious substance” to capture a 22-year-old woman and push her into the sex trade.

The suspect then allegedly tattooed her body with “Sosa,” his nickname, in a move investigators say was meant to “let people know that she was his property.”

Two male suspects then put images of her on various websites including backpage.com, vipfavour.com and leolist.com.

Police allege that both male suspects would take her to various locations to provide sexual services to clients, using “deception, intimidation and fear” to control her.

In the month she was held, police allege she was beaten, threatened with a firearm and given stimulants to stay awake in order to continue working.

All of the money she earned was taken by the two suspects, police allege.

Police became aware of the victim’s situation and searched several locations, retrieving some of the woman’s property as a result.

On March 20, a suspect identified as Domenic Lees, 24, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with offences including assault causing bodily harm, exercise control, procuring, trafficking and advertising another person for sexual services.

A second suspect, identified as Simon Ho-On, 23, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with offences including trafficking, procuring, assault, exercise control and assault causing bodily harm.

Both men will appear in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.

Investigators say they are worried there are other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-7474.