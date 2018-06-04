

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood last month.

Officers arrived at an apartment building in the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at around 11 p.m. on May 25.

Police said a male victim – identified as Toronto-resident William David Long – was located suffering from obvious signs of trauma caused by a stabbing. Investigators said they believe Long was attacked in the stairwell of a nearby building before being found on the street.

Long was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital from the scene.

On Monday, police said 21-year-old Tiek Anthony Kydd and 19-year-old Noah Hurlock, both of Toronto, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The pair is now each facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Kydd was scheduled to appear in court on June 4 and Hurlock is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.