Two men are in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road, north of Highway 7, just after 7 p.m.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell said two tractor-trailers and a car were involved in the crash.

He said the occupants of the car, two men, were transported to Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Mitchell said the drivers of the trucks remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information, including dashcam video, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.