

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Brampton home overnight.

Police were called to the residence near Hoskins Square and Helene Court at around 11 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

One neighbour told CP24 that he heard at least eight gunshots coming from the rear of the home and decided to call 911.

Once officers arrived on scene they located an unknown number of shell casings, police say.

They then determined that a man had barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say that a negotiator was called in and the surrounding area was secured.

The incident was ultimately resolved just before 5 a.m. when two men were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what charges, if any, the suspects will face.