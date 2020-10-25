Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a North York store Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst Village Market, in the area of Bathurst Street and Cedarcroft Boulevard, just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a storefront and struck a person.

Images sent by a CP24 viewer show the store sustained damage as a result of the crash.

Toronto paramedics said the driver of the vehicle and the victim were transported to hospitals in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Members of the Traffic Services are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.