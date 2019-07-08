

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two motorcycle riders were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after they collided with a transport truck in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Police say that both individuals were travelling on a motorcycle in the Black Creek Driver and Lawrence Avenue area when the collision occurred just before 11 a.m.

The force of the impact caused both riders to be thrown from the bike, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital via emergency run and is currently listed in life-threatening condition while his passenger was transported with less serious injuries.

Black Creek Drive is currently closed at Lawrence Avenue as police conduct an investigation at the scene. The ramps from the eastbound and westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are also closed as it the ramp from southbound Highway 400.

“We don’t have an exact timeframe but typically with a collision of this serious nature we have our traffic reconstruction team attending and that is usually quite an extensive investigation,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24. “You can anticipate that the roads will remain closed for at least another couple of hours.”