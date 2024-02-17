Two shootings at a North York intersection that occurred less than 24 hours apart and left one person dead and a teenager seriously injured are believed to be connected, Toronto police said.

The incidents occurred in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, south of Shoreham Drive, with the latest happening Saturday afternoon.

Insp. Jeff Bangild said an individual was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect approached him and shot him three times – twice in the stomach and once in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died, Bangild said.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene in a black Acura RDX with a licence plate CVEN900.

Bangild said the same suspect is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the same intersection Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was standing outside of a bus stop when "he was met with another individual – the suspect" and was shot in the face with a single round, Bangild said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bangild said the victim's condition had stabilized.

"We believe, through our investigation at this point, that those two incidents are linked," the inspector said.

Police have a limited description of the suspect – a Black male between the ages of 18 and 30. "That's all that we are currently working with at the moment," said Bangild.

It is unclear if the suspect knew the two victims, but the inspector said that the incidents appear to be random.

"We realize and recognize that this is very critical and very concerning for members of the public, and it's caused a great deal of anxiety. This is behaviour that is not common and is not accepted," Bangild said.

The two incidents are jointly investigated by the homicide unit and organized crime enforcement.

Bangild noted that there was a possibility that the suspect may be driving another vehicle or other means of transportation.

"We're asking the public to be is to be vigilant of their surroundings, to certainly be mindful of that vehicle, and report anything that may be suspicious," he said.

Bangild added that residents in the area should expect continued significant police presence as officers gather evidence and canvass for witnesses.

"We are certainly stepping up our enforcement in the area," he said.