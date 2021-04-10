Two people have been critically injured in two separate shootings in North York.

Toronto police said they received several calls for shots fired in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Sheppard Av W

- police o/s

- confirmed shooting

- officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

- injuries appear serious

- rush on @TorontoMedics

- officers also located multiple casings in the area

- will update#GO661428

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 11, 2021

About 15 minutes later, police were called to another shooting less than three kilometres away near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information for both shootings.

When asked if the incidents are connected, police said it is too early in the investigation to determine that.