Two people have been critically injured in a shooting in Mimico, police say.

It happened in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police say there were reports of people fighting in the area, and firearms were seen. They also received calls about the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, police located two victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts are underway.

No suspect information has been released.