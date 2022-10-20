Two people in hospital after being shot in a car in Vaughan
A York Regional Police vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Thursday, October 20, 2022 5:58AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 20, 2022 5:58AM EDT
Two people are in hospital after being shot in a vehicle in Vaughan overnight.
York Regional Police were called to an address on Weston Road, between Highway 7 and Chrislea Road, shortly after 3 a.m.
Both victims were subsequently transported to hospital. There is no word on their condition so far.
There was a large police presence in the area because of the shooting, but the scene has since cleared.
There’s no word so far on possible suspects.