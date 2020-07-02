

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people in wheelchairs were pulled from a burning home in Markham overnight.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the residence on Colborne Street near John and Yonge streets at around 2 a.m.

Four York Regional Police officers arrived on scene first and were greeted by a teenaged resident outside the home, who informed them that her disabled dad and sister were both trapped inside.

The officers then entered the home from the rear and helped pull an adult male in a wheelchair from the blaze. They then removed an 18-year-old female in a wheelchair from the home with the help of firefighters, who had arrived on scene by that point.

All four residents of the home – a father, a mother and their two daughters- were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, as was one of the officers who went inside.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Grant said that it took about two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire following the initial rescues.

He said that it was “a very, very stubborn fire” that “extended up into the second floor and got into the attic space.”

“It is an older home that has had additions over the years which makes fires really challenging to fight especially when it gets up into the attic space because you have many void spaces that are created because of the extension. It makes it really dofficult for us to get to the stea of the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.