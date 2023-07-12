Police say that two people, including a 15-year-old girl, have been charged with murder in the death of a Montreal man in King City in April.

Zackhry Ramnath, 18, was found deceased by a dog walker out for a stroll near a trail in the area of Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad on the morning of April 23.

His death was initially classified as suspicious, however police ultimately ruled it a homicide following a post-mortem examination.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York police said that two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the case.

A 15-year-old girl from Mississauga was taken into custody on June 5 while a 19-year-old Cambridge man, identified as Lyjah Griffiths, was arrested on July 5.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder.

Police have previously said that they believe the homicide was targeted.