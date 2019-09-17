

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is being rushed to a trauma centre with potentially critical injuries and another has sustained serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard for reports of gunfire at around 8:20 p.m.

Two victims were found in the area, Toronto police said. One of them is being rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with injuries that may be life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing around 10 gunshots, police said.

A number of roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.