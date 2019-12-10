Two people injured in North York crash
A police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:44PM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, after a multi-vehicle collision in North York.
It happened near Sheppard and Addington Avenues at around 3 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, though paramedics say that one of the vehicles involved hit a tree.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.