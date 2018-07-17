

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two male victims have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired at a building in the city’s Parkwoods area.

Shots were fired at around 5:30 p.m. inside a building at Parkwoods Village and Combermere drives, Toronto police said.

Emergency crews responded and found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive, however police said one man’s injuries could be “life-altering.”

Police are searching the area.

No arrests have bene made so far.